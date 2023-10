QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Neir’s Tavern, a bar in Woodhaven, celebrated its 194th anniversary since opening in 1829.

It’s been in continuous operation since its opening and is one of the oldest bars in the nation.

The bar was featured in the Martin Scorsese movie, “Goodfellas.”

