PEQUANNOCK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Under the sound of a dehumidifying fan, you can hear Arthur pointing out the high-water mark in his basement to one of his helpful neighbors.

All of them were still reliving the moments when fast-moving flood water dashed away years of dry living in this section of Pequannock, N.J.

During this cleanup, they are in it – together.

“This is what we do,” said Arthur.

Arthur, Robert, Matt, and one other neighbor all sat and watched helplessly, as the water visibly rose.

When we met them Thursday, they were in “hustle” mode, trying to get done as much as they could. It is a race against mold setting in and a race against the clock because after all Christmas is just a few days away.

“Family, kids, trying to support get showers at their house, because we don’t have any hot water,” said Matt.

The spirit of giving is also on display a few blocks away at the First Reformed Church, which has already collected several dozen items for flood-affected families; all donated by helpful residents.

“We feel horrible about the people that are affected by this. If we can help in any way, why wouldn’t we?” said Vita, who also lives in town.

We spoke on the phone with Pastor Dave about the community-wide effort.

“Neighbors have been helping each other. We have also been collected toys, because there are a few homes where the water got above the basement, and flooded the first floor, and some Christmas gifts were spoiled,” said Pastor Dave.

Pequannock Mayor David Kohle says what we saw during our visit to his town is ‘SOP’ Standard Operating Procedure, for the residents who live here.

“That is what Pequannock Township is all about. I mean when crisis comes, people come out of the woodwork to help,” said Mayor Kohle.