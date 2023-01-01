NEW YORK (PIX11) — A tentative contract was agreed on for thousands of nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital just before Saturday’s deadline, but thousands of other New York City nurses have not yet reached contract agreements.

Negotiations have continued at BronxCare Health System, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, Montefiore Bronx, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, and Richmond University Medical Center, according to the New York State Nurses Association. Around 12,000 nurses are employed at those hospitals.

Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached.

Representatives of several hospitals said Friday night that they remained hopeful contract agreements will be reached before a strike but said they are prepared to bring in outside workers as a precaution as they face high patient volume because of the “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RVU and the flu.

A spokesperson for the Mount Sinai Health System, Lucia Lee, said in a statement Friday night that the system’s bargaining teams are continuing “good-faith efforts to pursue a contract with NYSNA (the union) that is fair to our community and responsible with respect to the long-term financial health of our organization.”

Alexander Lutz, a spokesperson for Richmond University Medical Center, said the hospital has a policy to not comment publicly about negotiations, “other than to say that we appreciate all of our nurses at Richmond University Medical Center and thank them for the care they provide to every single one of our patients each and every day.”

PIX11 News previously reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams’ offices for statements about how a strike might impact the city and any plans they have in place for a possible strike.

“The administration is closely monitoring the potential for a labor action and will continue to ensure New Yorkers have the health care resources they need during this holiday season,” a spokesperson for Adams said.

A spokesperson for Hochul said they’re aware of the negotiations between NYSNA and hospitals. They want “all parties to come to the table.”

“The New York State Department of Health provides guidance for preparations facilities should make to prepare for a potential strike, collects information regarding facility readiness to maintain operations, and monitors the status of facilities during a strike period, should one occur, for capacity to maintain adequate healthcare resources to meet the needs of the impacted region,” a spokesperson for the state DOH said.