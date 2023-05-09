NEW YORK (PIX11)– It’s been more than a week since 24-year-old former US marine Daniel Penny walked up behind an agitated Jordan Neely and put Neely in a fatal chokehold.

The NYPD, reportedly working in conjunction with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office questioned, and then released Penny.

On Tuesday, unexpected comments about the case from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.

“Sometimes people peer into the silence, and look at that as if, the office isn’t doing anything, or it’s not important. it’s quite the contrary.”

We do not know what if any, criminal charges prosecutors are now considering against Penny, but we do know that Penny held Neely in that chokehold on board an F train – reportedly for 15 minutes.

At least one witness on board the train warned Penny about the potential consequences.

“You gonna catch a murder charge.” one person said in the video.

“You gotta let him go. My wife is ex-military. you gonna kill him now, I’m tellin’ you.”

Penny’s attorneys describe Neely as someone with a documented history of mental illness who aggressively threatened Penny and another passenger, adding that, in placing him in that chokehold, he never intended to harm Neely.

Speaking to News Nation’s Dan Abrams, The Neely family attorney Donte Mills said, “he knew, or should have known, that choking him for 15 minutes would kill him.”

The case has triggered a series of escalating demonstrations, culminating with Monday night’s initially peaceful vigil, which ended with almost a dozen violent arrests in the middle of Houston Street.

NYPD Chief John Chell, speaking Tuesday about the department’s attempts to address what he describes as outside agitators who are suspected of inciting violence and bringing a Molotov cocktail to the vigil.

“We won’t accept unlawful behavior around that protest. What we won’t accept is troublemakers that come into the peaceful protest, and disrupt the whole dynamic of what happened last night.” He said.