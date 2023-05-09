NEW YORK (PIX11)– The Family of Jordan Neely has asked Reverend Al Sharpton to deliver the eulogy at Neely’s funeral at Mount Neboh Baptist Church set for May 19.

Sharpton is the famous outspoken civil rights advocate and Baptist minister from Brooklyn, N.Y. who founded The National Action Network (NAN), and previously ran for president.

“This is an unfathomable and unimaginable tragedy,” Reverend Dr. Johnnie Green, the Senior Pastor at the church said in an interview with PIX11.

“This is not my usual terrain, and as we come together in the spirit of healing, action, and perseverance. I can think of no one better, no one more equipped to meet this moment with that grace and guidance than Rev. Sharpton.”

Neely was a 29-year-old homeless man who died after being placed in a chokehold on the subway by another subway rider, Daniel Penny, an ex-Marine, according to city officials. The medical examiner’s office ruled last week his death was a homicide.

Both Green and Sharpton both have ties to the Neely family. Green previously delivered the Eulogy of Neely’s mother Christie who was murdered and found in a suitcase in the Bronx back in 2007.

While Rev. Sharpton is said to have ties with Neely’s aunt, the matriarch of the family, Green said.

Details on Neely’s arrangements are still forthcoming and will be announced soon, the church has asked for privacy on behalf of the family.