NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the line of newly arrived migrants continues to wrap around the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, city officials continue to be floored by the lack of federal help New York is receiving.

Anne Williams-Isom, deputy mayor for Health and Human Services, presented the latest numbers during a briefing Wednesday.

Williams-Isom said more than 95,000 migrants have come to town in the last year, with the city still directly caring for more than 56,000 across 194 emergency shelters.

“We get 2,300 people a week,” Williams-Isom said. “I can only speak to what we are doing in New York City. “We are giving our blood, sweat and tears into this, doing the best that we can. I can’t speak to the federal government.”

While rolling out a new program working with local law schools to help asylum seekers push paperwork, Williams-Isom continued to decry the lack of real money and real solutions, including expedited working papers for the migrants. It comes despite high-level meetings with White House officials last week.

Williams-Isom was also frustrated other municipalities are not taking in more migrants.

“I see the little kids in the Roosevelt and I wonder why nobody cares,” Williams-Isom said. “I don’t understand why nobody cares.”

But the city itself has faced criticism from immigrant advocates, marking one year since the first buses arrived.

“The Adams administration has kept the city in emergency response mentality — doubling and tripling down on strategies that are not working,” said Murad Awawdeh with the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

While acknowledging federal failures during this crisis, the NYIC said the mayor and his team have failed to focus on real long-term housing solutions for the migrants.

“He is no longer welcoming of asylum-seekers and is scapegoating them for his choices,” Awawdeh said.

Williams-Isom pushed back strongly on any implication that the migrants being left on the streets while awaiting space are political pawns.

“I don’t think me or anyone else in this administration would use people as a stunt,” Williams-Isom said. “Every week I come here and talk about the system is at its breaking point. Things do not look good. We need support, and now New Yorkers are seeing what that means and what it looks like. It is heartbreaking.”

Mayor Eric Adams was scheduled to be at that press briefing Wednesday but canceled his public schedule at the last minute.