Nation’s 1st mobile mammography clinic in NYC for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the project renewal ScanVan is gearing up for more and more visits to unders-erved communities for mammograms.

Over the course of the pandemic, there’s been an 87 percent decrease in mammograms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Angela Brunswick, director of Project Renewal ScanVan program, says anyone who is over 40 and in need of a mammogram —- whether or not they have insurance — should call to make an appointment.

“You can be insured, underinsured, no insurance,, immigrant, documented or undocumented, you can get a mammogram as long as you are over 40,” Brunswick told PiX11 News.

To call for an appointment or to find out when the ScanVan will be near you, the number is 646-415-7932. Learn more at projectrenewal.org or email at scanvan@projectrenewal.org.

