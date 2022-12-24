NEW YORK (PIX11) — National Grid is asking their customers to conserve energy through tomorrow afternoon without sacrificing safety.

National Grid services Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island. According to National Grid, the owners of natural gas pipelines have reported issues with their equipment. The problem is due to the cold temperatures and higher demand.

For those National Grid customers with commercial contracts, National Grid is asking those customers to switch to alternative fuels.

“Ensuring safe and reliable service for our customers and the communities we serve is our

number one priority and concern,” said Ross Turrini, Chief Operating Officer, National

Grid. “We appreciate the support of our customers in helping to ensure the stability and

reliability of the system for all by taking these conservation measures.”

To help customers conserve energy National Grid has provided the following tips:

Turn your thermostat down just five degrees for residences if you are at home and to 60 degrees if you are not at home or operating a business.

If possible, avoid using fireplaces, clothes dryers and other gas appliances, which are not critical to safety or health.