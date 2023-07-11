FILE- Close up on the face of a shark swimming in the water (Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Long Island beaches are the focus of a popular show on Disney’s National Geographic show “When Sharks Attack … and Why.”

The series profiled the unprecedented surge of six shark attacks in just three weeks along Long Island’s South Shore in the summer of 2022. The episode is titled “New York Nightmare.”

Last year, Long Island beaches saw a total of eight shark attacks, according to the University of Miami’s International Shark Attack File.

This year, the number of shark attacks is already at five. Over the Fourth of July weekend, there were three shark attacks reported in less than 48 hours. This caused officials to delay beach openings and send out drones to scan the waters for shark sightings.

“They saw a school of sharks,” said George Gorman, the regional director of New York State Parks, in an interview. “Sand sharks, approximately 50 of them.”

One beach remained shut down for about an hour and a half. When the beach reopened, swimmers were advised to stay close to shore.

“We did have a season last year where we had six swimmers bitten by sharks, so this has turned into a bit of a concern,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said in one interview.

According to the International Shark Attack File, the risk of a shark bite is very small, but risks can also be minimized. The agency recommended staying close to the shore, swimming in a large group, and avoiding the waters during dawn or dusk and at night when sharks are most active and feeding.

You can learn about why sharks attack and why by watching the series here.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press, and PIX11 News reporter James Ford.