MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) – After a bus crash left one person dead and 46 injured in Orange County Thursday, a news conference will be held outside of the New York State Police headquarters at 6 p.m., officials said.

Nassau County Police Commisdioner Patrick Ryder & County Exec Bruce Blakeman just arrived via helicopter to Troop F in Middletown. Presser here at 6pm. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/c9AqPlMTxf — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) September 21, 2023

The charter bus was carrying students from Long Island to a band camp in Pennsylvania when it overturned down an embankment on I-84 in Middletown, New York around 1:10 p.m., officials said. It was one of six buses carrying students from Farmingdale High School in Nassau County.

Commissioner Patrick Ryder and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman arrived by helicopter at police headquarters in Middletown. They were being briefed on the latest details that have emerged from the investigation. Neither offered a comment as they walked into the building.

Of the dozens who were injured, at least three people were to be taken to Westchester Medical Center, a level-one trauma center, officials said.

It is unclear if the death was an adult or a student.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.