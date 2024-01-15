HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – Crews on Long Island are preparing for the possibility of snow overnight.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 8 p.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday for New York City, Nassau County, and parts of northern New Jersey. Between 1 and 3 inches of snow could fall between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Crews with the Town of Hempstead in Nassau County spent the day preparing sand and salt trucks. Officials will monitor the situation overnight.

Snow is expected to begin falling in the tri-state area after 7 p.m. Monday. Folks should plan on a slick commute to work on Tuesday morning.

Officials also urged residents to go to stores early Monday evening, if necessary, and to try to avoid driving Monday night and early Tuesday.

