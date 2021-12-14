Nassau County chief to take over as NYPD commissioner, police sources say

NEW YORK — Mayor-elect Eric Adams is expected to name Nassau County Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell as the NYPD’s new commissioner, multiple sources told PIX11 News on Tuesday.

She will be the first woman and third Black commissioner in the NYPD’s history.

“I’m very humbled to even be considered for this and it’s an extraordinary opportunity. And I take it very seriously, the historic nature of this,” she said in an interview with the New York Post.

Sewell would replace current NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. Shea took over as NYPD commissioner under Mayor Bill de Blasio back in December 2019, replacing James O’Neill. Prior to his service as NYPD top cop, Shea was chief of detectives with the NYPD.

He announced his departure from the department earlier this month.

“I”m sure [Adams will] make a great decision [for commissioner],” Shea said in a previous interview with PIX11 News. “A lot is riding on it.”

Adams previously committed to naming a woman as Shea’s successor.

“Chief Sewell will wake up every day laser-focused on keeping New Yorkers safe and improving our city, and I am thrilled to have her at the helm of the NYPD,” Adams told PIX11 News in a statement.

Sewell was promoted to chief of detectives of the NCPD in 2020, after 22 years serving on the force. She was the first Black woman in that role.

“We welcome Chief Sewell to the second-toughest policing job in America,” Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said in a statement. “The toughest, of course, is being an NYPD cop on the street. New York City police officers have passed our breaking point. We need to fix that break in order to get our police department and our city back on course. We look forward to working with her to accomplish that goal.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.