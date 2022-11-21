(WIVB) — NIL is coming to New York.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will allow student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness without forfeiting scholarships or eligibility to participate in college sports.

New York will become the 30th state to pass this sort of legislation after the NCAA changed policy in 2021 to allow NIL contracts, but left it up to individual states whether or not to pass it.

Colleges will not be able to pay student-athletes directly, but it will allow student-athletes to profit off of things such as endorsement deals, appearing in a video game, after it has been rumored that the EA Sports NCAA football game will be rebooted in the coming years. They can also profit off of local appearances, such as autograph signings.

“Our collegiate student athletes are heroes on the field – and they deserve to be treated like heroes even after the final whistle,” Governor Hochul said. “For too long, collegiate student athletes have not been able to benefit from the extraordinary benefits their hard work has provided to their schools. I’m proud to sign this legislation that will help New York’s collegiate student athletes earn the recognition they deserve.”

Colleges and universities generate athletic revenue through media, ticket sales and merchandise. In 2019, the NCAA reported almost $19 billion in revenue from athletics. Among that revenue, over $2 billion came from ticket sales.

There are 22 Division I athletic programs in the state of New York, including four in Western New York: University at Buffalo, St. Bonaventure University, Niagara University and Canisius College.