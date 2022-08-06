STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A husband and wife sound asleep in Stillwater Thursday morning woke up to something shocking. One of their neighbors who lives across the street was allegedly in their bedroom, naked.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s office arrested 42-year-old Nicholas Lesson. He is charged with Second Degree Burglary and two counts of Attempted Sexual Abuse. All three are felonies.

Living right across the street, the sheriff’s office said Lesson scaled the couple’s home completely naked, making his way to the second floor and into their bedroom.

That is where authorities say the Lesson allegedly tried to sexually abuse the woman, startling the husband and wife awake. They chased him from the home and the sheriff’s office said they later found him at another Stillwater home.

Lesson was arrested and arraigned in Stillwater Town Court and was being held on bail.