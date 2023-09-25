BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Southbound N trains are running with delays after a tree fell onto tracks in Brooklyn and had to be removed, MTA officials said.

The tree was removed from the tracks at 8th Avenue and 62nd Street after it was discovered around 11:30 a.m., authorities said.

“Southbound ‌N‌ trains are running with delays after we removed a tree from the tracks at ‌8 Av‌.,” the MTA said in a service alert at 1:40 p.m. “Southbound ‌N‌ trains have resumed making scheduled stops from ‌36 St‌ to ‌Coney Island-Stillwell Av‌.”

No one was hurt in the incident, officials said.

