QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 92-year-old woman in Queens was a victim of a home invasion on Wednesday.

The victim’s daughter described what the thief said to her mother before he robbed her.

“‘I need money, I need money,’ and my mom started screaming,” the daughter said.

The incident happened just around 10:52 a.m. at a home located near 231st Street and 64th Avenue.

The daughter did not want to give out her name but said her mother was expecting her at the door so the two could go for a walk.

“He said to her, ‘Go get your wallet.’ She had fallen on the floor and he kept showing her that he had a knife,” the daughter said.

The robber took the woman’s wallet containing credit cards and $100, police said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene and is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

The suspect is described as being a man around 5 feet 10 inches tall.