NEW YORK (PIX11) — A song can change the tone of the commute.

One of the most popular and busiest stages in New York City is the subway platform. It’s the original underground sound.

Performers auditioned on Wednesday for the MTA Music Under New York program. For the first time, the event was held along the main concourse at Grand Central Madison.

Harry Phillips and Triad Brass stopped commuters in their tracks. “Entertainment is about changing people’ mood. The subways offer a unique set. Live feedback and you get to play for different people,” said Phillips.

The MTA’s official public art program is celebrating its 33rd year. It began as a pilot program in 1985.

In total, 128 performers applied for the program this year. Fifty finalists were chosen and invited to the special subterranean show.

Von Middleton is singing for the experience and to soothe straphangers with some smooth sounds. “Music is the universal language,” Middleton said.

The judges are from a variety of industries around New York.

Shiloh Frederick paused her commute for a moment to take in the show. “It means a lot. I prefer this to the sound of the trains hustle and bustle. It brings a sense of calm,” said Frederick.

In a few weeks, about two dozen performers will be notified that they got the gig.

Sandra Bloodworth is the director. “You don’t have to tell a New Yorker about the importance of the arts. Music in the stations changes your journey,” she said.

The performers know the crowds are just passing through the stations. They enjoy bringing some rhythm to the ride.

About 350 acts are a part of the program with shows in 40 stations. Musicians do not have to be a part of the official program to perform in the transit system.