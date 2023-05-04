NEW YORK (PIX11) — A musician named Mr. Puffington be performing at a cannabis rally in Manhattan this weekend to celebrate the advancement of marijuana laws, organizers said.

The aptly-named artist is just one of the guests expected to appear at the New York City Cannabis Parade and Rally (NYCPR) Saturday. The parade portion of the event kicks off at 12:30 p.m. near Broadway and East 32nd Street and ends in Union Square Park.

The four-hour rally starts at 1 p.m. in Union Square Park between University Place and Fourth Avenue. Guest speakers include activists and local officials, including Manhattan Deputy Borough President Keisha Sutton-James, organizers said. Baba Israel, DJ Greg Caz, Luna Gray, Bazaar Royale will also be performing at the rally.

The NYRR started as a “Smoke-In” in Washington Square Park in 1973 and has grown into a parade and rally, organizers said.

“This year’s parade and rally will be both a celebration and acknowledgment of hard work well done by so many activists and advocates. New York has come a long way from when it was the marijuana arrest capital of the world,” organizers said.