NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grab a blanket and a picnic basket full of goodies and head to Bryant Park this summer to experience some of New York City’s best cultural events.
The park’s Picnic Performances kick off June 1st and run through mid-September. The lineup features performances from the New York City Opera, the American Symphony Orchestra, and the Classical Theatre of Harlem.
Many of the events will be livestreamed on the event’s website or @bryantpark on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
Here is the full lineup:
June
- 1 – New York City Opera: La Bohème
- 2 – Jazzmobile: The Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra
- 8 – Contemporary Dance: Robin Dunn + Legendary Friends
- 9 – Contemporary Dance: Dance Heginbotham + TBA
- 15 – Contemporary Dance: Terk Lewis + Kayla Farrish
- 16 – Contemporary Dance: Soles of Duende + Josh Johnson
- 23 – Emerging Music Festival: Psymon Spine, THUS LOVE, Katy Kirby
- 24 – Emerging Music Festival: Ky Vöss, Seramic, Miss Grit, Dead Tooth
- 30 – Jalopy Theatre: Michael Daves Quartet ft. Tony Trishka, Yacouba Sissoko, Terrell King
July
- 7 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra
- 14 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Tessa Lark + Michael Thurber
- 21 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Magos Herrera featuring The Knights
- 28 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Champe-Soukous Collective
August
- 3 – Ailey Moves NYC: Ailey II
- 4 – Carnegie Hall Citywide: Ndlovu Youth Choir
- 11 – Joe’s Pub: Shaina Taub
- 18 – New York City Opera: The Barber of Seville
- 19 – New York City Opera: Alessandro Lora in Concert
- 25 – Accordions Around the World: Diana Burco, Suistamon Sähkö, Ragini Ensemble
- 26 – Roulette Intermedium: 75 Dollar Bill, Ka Baird, TBA
September
- 1 – The Classical Theatre of Harlem: Langston in Harlem
- 7 – American Symphony Orchestra: American Expressions
- 8 – New York City Opera: Romeo and Juliet
- 9 – Drom: Gaye Su Akyol (U.S. debut)
- 14 – Harlem Stage: 40th Anniversary Concert