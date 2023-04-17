NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grab a blanket and a picnic basket full of goodies and head to Bryant Park this summer to experience some of New York City’s best cultural events.

The park’s Picnic Performances kick off June 1st and run through mid-September. The lineup features performances from the New York City Opera, the American Symphony Orchestra, and the Classical Theatre of Harlem.

Many of the events will be livestreamed on the event’s website or @bryantpark on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Here is the full lineup:

June

July

August

September

1 – The Classical Theatre of Harlem: Langston in Harlem

7 – American Symphony Orchestra: American Expressions

8 – New York City Opera: Romeo and Juliet

9 – Drom: Gaye Su Akyol (U.S. debut)

14 – Harlem Stage: 40th Anniversary Concert