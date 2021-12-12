Music on the Inside benefit held to help provide music education to current, former inmates

Local News

by: Russell Midori

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — A Sunday benefit was held for Music on the Inside, an organization that works with inmates and the formerly incarcerated.

The organization brings instruments into prisons, Executive Director Alina Bloomgarden said.

“When you’re coming out of being incarcerated and you’ve just not even been in the outside world, it’s not only about getting jobs and housing, you need to feel like a human being again that you can really have agency and confidence,” she said.

Several people performed at the benefit, including Dawud Rahman, who was formerly incarcerated.

Photojournalist Russell Midori has more in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter