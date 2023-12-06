NEW YORK (PIX11) — Music mogul Sean Combs is one of three men accused of gang raping a Michigan teen after flying her to his studio in New York City 20 years ago, according to a new lawsuit.

The 17-year-old girl, identified as Jane Doe in court papers, was brutally raped by Combs, Harve Pierre, the president of Bad Boy Entertainment, and a third unidentified man in Combs’ Manhattan studio in 2003, according to the civil suit filed in Manhattan Federal Court.

Pierre initially met the teen at a Detroit lounge where he allegedly forced her to perform a sex act on him in the bathroom before they flew to New York City on a private jet, according to court papers.

Combs, who was 34 at the time, had allegedly convinced the girl to come to New York during a phone conversation.

After arriving at the studio, the teen was allegedly supplied with drugs and alcohol before Combs, the unknown man, and Pierre took turns assaulting her, according to the filing. Combs allegedly watched as the unknown man raped the teen as she begged him to stop, lawyers said.

The girl also alleges Pierre violently forced her to perform a sex act to the point where she was choking and struggling to breathe, according to court papers. When he was done, Pierre allegedly left the teen in pain on the studio’s bathroom floor.

After the attack, she was flown back to Michigan, lawyers said.

“Ms. Doe has lived with her memories of this fateful night for 20 years, during which time she has suffered extreme emotional distress that has impacted nearly every aspect of her life and personal relationships,” according to the filing.

The suit seeks an unspecified amount in damages.

Combs has been named in several other lawsuits with similar allegations. The entertainer has denied the “awful” allegations, claiming the women were out for money and damaging his reputation.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” Combs said in a statement.

