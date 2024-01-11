LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Nassau County Police Department has bid its final farewell to retired police K-9 Kai.

Kai joined the department in 2012 and served the county for roughly eight years before he passed away this week.

His work included more than 100 bomb sweeps, along with aid in arresting dangerous criminals, finding evidence and locating people who were missing.

Nassau police called him a “mush at heart.”

Kai spent his final years with his handler, Chris Peters. Both officers retired from the force in 2020.

Kai was 12 years old.

