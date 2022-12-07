MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The story of a puppet becoming real is a classic tale that was first told in the 1880s and now the latest technology is helping to tell it in a different way.

“Pinocchio” has been reimagined by Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro and a team of artists. The movie was made in the stop-action style of filmmaking. The creative team moves sculptures, models and puppets to create the motion of the characters.

The Museum of Modern Art is also exhibiting some of the sets, props and puppets. Videos offer a behind-the-scenes look at the work.

Ron Magliozzi is a film curator at the MOMA. He and his team visited the set.

“Often, they’re assigned to animate a certain character and a certain scene. They would stop and show us what they were doing. You’ll see where they often performed the movements that they’re going to animate,” he said.

The exhibit is described as being dedicated to the craft and process behind the filmmaker’s first stop-motion animation film. It opens to the public on Dec. 11.

MOMA’s Film Department has curated exhibits about other stop-action films from Pixar Studios and director Tim Burton.

It can take days to shoot a few minutes of film.

The film was released in select theaters in November and will stream on Netflix Dec. 9. It was shot in Portland, Oregon.

Del Toro’s version is set in Italy during the rise of Fascism.

The crew estimates the movie took one thousand days of production.