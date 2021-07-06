Murders, shooting incidents in NYC down from June 2020: NYPD

NEW YORK — As New York City continues to battle crime across the five boroughs, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced Tuesday the number of murder and shooting incidents have declined for the month of June compared to the same time last year.

Shooting incidents decreased by 19.5% from 165 to 205, according to the NYPD. While murders in the city decreased by 23.3% from 33 to 43.

According to NYPD crime data, at nearly 900 people have been shot in New York City in 2021 so far, the highest number for this time period since 2002.

In the last 60 days, the NYPD has taken 94 people off the streets, according to Shea.

The NYPD made about 361 gun arrests for the month of June, up 99.4% from the same time last year, according to the department.

The police commissioner said more gun arrests have been made in the last six months than in more than two decades, but the NYPD is doing what they can to target those guns.

Anyone carrying an illegal firearm in NYC should have consequences and should be taken out of the streets, Shea said.

“Keeping all New Yorkers safe is what drives us, and your police officers are working with community members around the clock to do just that,” said Shea. “Through targeted deployment and collaborative efforts with those we serve, the department continues in its mission to stamp out criminal activity and hold those who commit acts of violence to account.”

Despite a decrease in murders and shooting incidents, Shea acknowledged an increase in crime, including car theft and robberies.

With New York City in the middle of summer, the city launched a “Safe Summer” initiative that works to deter gun violence with real consequences for picking up a firearm and create disincentives to turning to a life of crime by providing real, positive alternatives for young people.

Amid the ongoing gun violence, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a disaster emergency for gun violence to quickly receive resources to address issue in the state.