MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two people were slashed in an unprovoked attack in the West Village on Thursday morning, the NYPD said.

Two people were slashed with scissors around 9:34 a.m. at Christopher and Hudson streets, police said. One victim, a man slashed to the neck refused medical attention, police sources said.

Shortly after at a nearby location, a 24-year-old man was also slashed in the arm and transported to a local hospital, sources said. He was believed to be in stable condition.

A few hours later at 10:44 a.m., police responded to a call of a reported stabbing on West 43rd Street and Eighth Avenue, sources said. There were no reported injuries, but a man who was harassing people and acting erratically was taken into police custody, the sources said.

The suspect who was taken into custody was identified in the two earlier slashings in the West Village, police sources said. Charges are expected to be filed, sources said.

