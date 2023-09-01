QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – At least seven people were injured in a house fire in Queens on Friday night, the FDNY said.

The flames started at a private house on 104-18 37 Drive in the Corona neighborhood of Queens at around 8:30 p.m., and quickly spread to another home in the area, FDNY officials said.

First responders elevated the blaze to a three-alarm fire at 8:52 p.m., 33 units and 138 FDNY firefighters responded to the fire.

The fire was said to be under control around 10:20 p.m., the FDNY said.

The extent of the injuries remains unclear.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

