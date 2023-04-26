MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. (PIX11) – A small school bus and another vehicle collided in Westchester County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Lake Road in Mount Kisco. AIR11 was over the scene, where multiple injuries were reported. It wasn’t immediately clear whether any students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The bus and the vehicle apparently collided head-on. Video from AIR11 showed the front end of both vehicles smashed together. The windshields were cracked and debris littered the roadway.

PIX11's Katie Corrado is headed to the scene. This is a developing story.