NEW YORK (PIX11) – The MTA has suspended service on The Metro-North Hudson Line due to a mudslide obstructing the railroad tracks, the agency announced on Twitter Saturday.

“Thankfully, there have been no injuries reported and no individuals are stranded in impacted areas,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. “The MTA has suspended Metro-North service between Tarrytown and Croton Harmon and is working to arrange bus service as replacement transportation for impacted passengers. At this point, our top priority is to restore service as quickly as possible and we are deeply grateful to the hard-working MTA personnel and emergency responders who are working to keep commuters, motorists, and all New Yorkers safe.”

The mudslide happened at around 10 a.m., near the Scarborough station in the village of Briarcliff Manor. As a result, the MTA was forced to suspend Metro-North service between Tarrytown and the Croton-Harmon Stations.

Instead, a limited hourly bus service between Grand Central Terminal and Tarrytown will be servicing customers.

There is also a bus service between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie, and Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon.

The MTA has recommended customers utilize the Harlem Line as it is unaffected and is running normal service.

Disruption to the Hudson Line is expected through the weekend, the MTA said.

