NEW YORK (PIX11) – Four MTA workers are being praised for helping reunite a woman with her lost bag that contained $12,000.

The woman was riding the Long Island Rail Road and had transferred at Freeport when she realized she didn’t have her bag with the money. The woman took another train back to Penn Station, where MTA workers helped her figure out which train she lost the bag on.

As it turned out, the conductor on her original train had already seen the bag and turned it in. The MTA workers confirmed that the woman knew the contents of the bag, and she was reunited with it without losing any of her money.

The woman was thankful for the MTA workers for all their efforts. The workers also received a special commendation from MTA CEO Janno Lieber.