BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 74-year-old MTA employee was kicked and punched in an unprovoked assault in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to police and the TWU Local 100 transit union.

The in-uniform station agent was heading to work when he was attacked at the Nereid Avenue subway station on the No. 2 line platform, a union spokesman said. His attacker punched and kicked him in the head, face and body, police said.

The worker suffered a cut above his eye, a fractured nose, and a fractured facial bone, according to the union.

The suspect, who fled the scene at the time of the incident, was identified as 30-year-old Anthony Williams. Williams was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment, a spokesperson for the NYPD said. Assaulting an MTA employee is a Class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison, according to New York law.

