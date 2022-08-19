NEW YORK (PIX11) — What’s next for the bus and subway fare payment system in New York City?

The OMNY system, which stands for “One Metro New York,” started its rollout in 2019. The most recent big change was the tap-and-go system, which is still a work in progress.

“I think it’s pretty efficient … you don’t have to take your wallet out, so it feels safer, as well,” a commuter told PIX11 News.

Riders can swipe or tap at the turnstiles at all subway stations and on all buses.

Every month, the MTA tracks how riders are paying for bus and subway rides. The pay-per-ride MetroCard is still the most widely used mode of payment.

LIRR and Metro-North commuters have a new app to use. It combines the ticket purchase, train schedules and alerts all into one app. There used to be separate ones.

“It’s user-friendly and it’s easy,” a rider said.

The OMNY system is more technical and complicated. Recently, the MTA added a feature that converts the taps to an unlimited weekly card after the 12th ride, which saves the rider money.

On the local buses, you have to tap or swipe in the front. OMNY is not turned on at the back door yet. If implemented, it would speed up boarding, but the MTA said bus riders aren’t using tap and go at the same rate as subway riders.