NEW YORK (PIX11) — Assaults on transit workers have been increasing, but some of the cases don’t actually count as a crime.

The MTA and unions are asking the state legislature to toughen laws against assaulting transit workers. It can be a second-degree felony to intentionally attack or even harass subway and bus crews.

One bill would specifically include the same protections for some job titles that deal with the public. That includes station customer assistants, traffic checkers, ticket collection agents and supervisors.

MTA leadership and representatives for the unions of MTA employees asked the state senate and state assembly to move on bills that have already been introduced. They said current laws do not address some of the cases that have been happening lately with more frequency, including spitting.

The legislative session is set to end June 10.