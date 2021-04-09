MTA toll hikes on tunnels, bridges take effect this weekend

NEW YORK — Motorists get ready to pay more on MTA bridges and tunnels starting this weekend. 

Beginning Sunday April 11, the MTA tolls fares increase and the new “mid-tier toll rate” for improperly positioned E-ZPasses goes into effect.

E-ZPass drivers crossing the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, the RFK Bridge, Throgs Neck Bridge and Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will need to pay $6.55 — up from $6.12.

Those who pay their tolls by mail will see an increase from $9.50 to $10.17.

E-ZPass account holders who do not use or mount their tags properly will also have to pay the new mid-tier toll of $8.36.

The mid-tier toll rate, which is lower than the rate for those who get toll bills by mail, is for those who hold an NYSC E-ZPass account tag but are not mounting it properly.

For most cars, properly mounted E-ZPasses will be mounted in the middle of the windshield, just below the rear-view mirror mount, according to the MTA.

Additionally, E-ZPass drivers crossing the Henry Hudson Bridge must pay $3, while those paying for tolls by mail will pay $7.50.

Those crossing the Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge and the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge will now pay $2.45 for E-ZPass holders and $5.09 by mail.

The toll hikes are expected to raise $62 million in 2021 and $116 million annually as of 2022. The increase will raise current tolls rates by an average of 7.08% to yield a 6% increase in revenue. Resident discount programs will be preserved.

The MTA reminded motorists that the best way to get lowest toll rates is to sign up for an E-ZPass account with the New York Service Center (NYSC) at e-zpassny.com and mount the tag correctly. 

