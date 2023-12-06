NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA is set to vote on a congestion pricing plan Wednesday.

Last week, the Traffic Mobility Review Board recommended a toll would be charged for vehicles driving into the central business district south of 60th Street in Manhattan.

The panel recommended a $15 toll for a private passenger vehicle. There would be a 75% discount overnight and a $5 rebate for cars entering from the nearby tunnels.

The new tolls could be up to $36 for trucks and $7.50 for motorcycles. Taxis and for-hire vehicles have a fee per ride of $1.25 and $2.50.

The FDR Drive, West Side Highway and the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel would be exempt from congestion pricing.

Exemptions for emergency vehicles and those transporting persons who are disabled were set to be in place. The panel recommended that low-income drivers making $50,000 get a discount of 50% after 10 rides.

After the vote, the MTA will put together a toll schedule with the proposed rates before public hearings begin in February. The board will then vote on a start date.