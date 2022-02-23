MTA to test subway platform doors at 3 NYC train stops

Passengers wait on a platform of the oldest and the most crowded Paris subway line (Line 1), running between Chateau de Vincennes and La Defense, on November 17, 2010 in Paris. Paris subway Line 1 will be entirely automated within the end of 2012. The metro trains won’t have any drivers and the metroways will be protected by 1,70 m high landing doors in the 25 subway stations. AFP PHOTO MIGUEL MEDINA (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Subway platform doors will be tested at several stations in New York City amid an uptick in people on tracks, MTA Chairman Janno Liber said Wednesday.

People across the city called for them after the deadly shoving of Michelle Alyssa Go at the Times Square subway station. A nearly 4,000-page report from the MTA previously found design and construction would be challenging at the system’s 472 stations.

“It’s going to take a while,” Lieber said on NY1. “We’re going to put the money together, which is a little complicated. But our goal is to try out these technologies, at different places in the system, including three stations, trying out platform doors.”

The pilot platform doors will be installed at Times Square on the 7 line, Third Avenue on the L line and Sutphin Boulevard/JFK Airport at the end of the E line, Lieber said. He said they’d also be testing thermal technology to detect track incursion.

There’s also a mental health focus to the MTA’s plans, he said. Some of the people who go onto subway tracks are not mentally well.

“So we’re going to do education. We’re going to do work with the NYU Psychiatry Department at NYU Medical Center to figure out how to deter people from, God forbid, committing suicide by jumping on track,” Lieber said.