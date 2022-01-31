MTA tests new designs and features for subway maps

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The map of the subway is one of the iconic images in the city, but now riders are seeing a number of changes in some stations and on some trains.

The MTA is testing new “reimagined” maps to provide information about service. The current model dates back about 40 years.

“Our new focus no longer relies on a one-map solution, but instead uses a collection of printed maps and diagrams that work together, each one providing details about different types of transit information,” a description on the agency website reads.

Additional locations to see the printed maps in-person are being added. Times Square Shuttle trains have some of the reimagined versions on board.

New features and designs have already been included in the Live Map available on the MTA website.

Electronic and digital delivery allow for information to be easily updated and posted in-real time.