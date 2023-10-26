NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keeping people off the subway tracks in New York City is a matter of life and death.

The MTA is working on some new designs and ideas to prevent people from falling and being pushed.

Yellow safety barriers have been installed mid-platform at three stations: along the L at Bedford Avenue, 57th Street on the F in Manhattan and Crescent Street along the J.

A pilot program for platform doors is still in the procurement stage.

After the death of Michelle Go in January 2022, MTA officials promised to test the concept at three stations: the 7 train at Times Sqaure, along the E line at Sutphin Boulevard, and Third Avenue on the L.

Fifteen people have been pushed this year, which is down from 22 last year, according to police.

Some riders welcomed the extra safety measures and asked for more gates. They say they also have to stay alert.

In a system with 472 stations and many different layouts, designing something for safety is a challenge, the MTA chairman said.

“Irrespective of the engineering challenges of the platform doors, we want to keep people from getting on the tracks. That is the key,” said MTA Chairman Janno Lieber.

The MTA reports 30% fewer cases of track intrusion than last winter.

Most of them are not shoves. A Track Trespassing Task Force Report recommended the use of blue lights as a suicide prevention tool. Ten subway stations and 26 LIRR platforms have been equipped with them.

The MTA has also installed cameras and detection devices at a few stations to monitor live footage and send alerts to station crews.

Some trains also now have front-facing cameras that could stop the train if there’s an instruction.

A study by the MTA found platform doors were feasible at 27% of stations and could cost $7 billion to install and $100 million to maintain.