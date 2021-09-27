MTA: Supervisor skipped more than $100k in tolls, had ‘the nerve to brag about it on the job’

NEW YORK — An MTA supervisor allegedly covered his license plate, avoided more than $100,000 in tolls and then bragged about it at work, officials said.

The employee, who worked as assistant general superintendent, was demoted to superintendent, given a 12-week suspension without pay and required to pay a settlement of over $10,000 as restitution, according to the MTA.

“MTA management is supposed to model ethical behavior, not violate it,” said MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny. “That a supervisor would unscrupulously steal toll dollars from New Yorkers –and have the nerve to brag about it on the job – is a slap in the face to the rest of the dedicated, hardworking MTA employees who keep New York moving.”

The MTA Inspector General encourages all members of the public to reach out with complaints, tips, or to report fraud via the Office’s confidential tip reporting portals: Online (https://mtaig.state.ny.us/ComplaintForm.aspx), Phone 1-800-MTA-IG4U (1-800-682-4448) or Email (Complaints@mtaig.org).