NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA filed a lawsuit against a homeless man accused of going on a costly vandalism spree.

Brian Baska was arrested for allegedly smashing 11 OMNY tap-to-pay subway fare readers in Brooklyn over several weeks last summer, the New York Daily News reported. Officials said he caused nearly $45,000 in damage to MTA property. He pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in January.

The MTA on Thursday filed a civil lawsuit against Baska. Court records indicated he lives in a homeless shelter.

When asked for a statement on Sunday, an MTA spokesperson told PIX11 News the agency does not comment on pending litigation.