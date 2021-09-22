MTA steps up mask enforcement, $50 fines for noncompliance

Travelers wearing masks sit in the subway where posters advertise free Covid-19 vaccination in New York City in several languages on July 18, 2021. Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY — The MTA will step up enforcement of its mask mandate throughout the transit system, officials said Wednesday.

Beginning Thursday, anyone who does not comply with the mask requirement could receive a $50 fine.

Wearing a mask on public transportation is a federal mandate that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19.

MTA officials said the goal of the fine is to increase compliance to levels seen in 2020, when nearly 100% of commuters wore face coverings.

In the last two weeks, the agency has also handed out over 25,000 free masks as part of its “mask blitz.”

