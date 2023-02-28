NEW YORK (PIX11) — A MetroCard swipe will get you a ride around New York City. You can also tap a phone or credit card.

More than 425 million rides began in 2022 with technology connected to OMNY, which stands for One Metro New York. All subway stations and buses have had the technology-based fare payment system since the end of 2020.

The MTA wants more riders to use it, and eventually it will replace the MetroCard.

“Riding the subway is embedded in me. It’s the lifeblood of New York,” said Shanifah Rieara, the MTA acting chief of customer service. “During my 90-minute commute, I see and hear and feel every function of it. I’m a customer and I take pride in that.”

NYC Transit will open 15 customer service centers throughout the system this year to bring MTA service directly to riders, including processing some transactions that formerly had to be done at the main MTA office.

OMNY usage has been increasing every month. Some reduced fare options are now available.

The MTA said the introduction of the “Lucky 13” fare-capping program has helped because it saves money. After the 12th ride during a Monday to Sunday period, the remaining rides during that week are free. It automatically converts OMNY to a weekly MetroCard.

“In 2022, customers have voted with their MetroCard swipes and OMNY taps, and hundreds of millions have returned to the subway. Hitting this milestone, one billion subway riders in 2022, demonstrates again how essential mass transit is to New York City’s economy and continued recovery from the pandemic,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

The pandemic delayed some aspects of the program. The MetroCard is expected to gradually be phased out after new vending machines are installed.

The railroads will also eventually be connected. The work is expected to continue through 2025.