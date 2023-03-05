NEW YORK (PIX11) – The MTA is implementing changes to Long Island Rail Road service in order to ease crowding and reduce wait times during commutes following the launch of full service at Grand Central Madison.

Starting Monday, the LIRR will increase rush hour service to Brooklyn, lengthen trains to Penn Station, and add cars to all trains that exceeded capacity last week.

The LIRR is increasing rush hour service to Brooklyn by adding an additional train on Monday and a second additional train on Tuesday, which will reduce time between trains on the Jamaica-Brooklyn shuttle to an average of 8-9 minutes during peak hours on Monday, with even more frequent service starting Tuesday, officials said.

Additionally, the MTA is increasing its customer service presence at Jamaica to help commuters with transfers.

The changes come after LIRR commuters complained of delays and overcrowding on trains during commutes after the launch of full service at Grand Central Madison.

“We’re glad the LIRR is taking commuter complaints to heart and starting to make changes to ease the growing pains of the new service plan,” said Gerard Bringmann, chair of the LIRR Commuter Council. “Longer trains will begin to help reduce overcrowding in the worst cases, and cutting time between Brooklyn trains should help get riders where they need to go with shorter waits, and without the mass dash we’ve been seeing.”

The following peak trains will have additional cars starting Monday, March 6.

The 5:29 a.m. train from Port Washington to Penn Station

The 5:42 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Grand Central Madison

The 5:49 a.m. train from Long Beach to Grand Central Madison

The 5:54 a.m. train from Huntington to Grand Central Madison

The 6:15 a.m. train from Wantagh to Penn Station

The 6:31 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station

The 6:54 a.m. train from Wantagh to Penn Station

The 7:19 a.m. train from Farmingdale to Penn Station

The 7:28 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station

The 7:31 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station

The 7:54 a.m. train from Port Washington to Penn Station

The 8:20 a.m. train from Little Neck to Penn Station

The 8:25 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station

The 8:31 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station

The 3:23 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon

The 3:38 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon

The 3:48 p.m. train from Penn Station to Long Beach

The 4:01 p.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma

The 4:10 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon

The 4:37 p.m. train from Penn Station to Wantagh

The 5:07 p.m. train from Penn Station to Port Washington

The 5:16 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon

The 5.19 p.m. train from Penn Station to Wantagh

The 5:52 p.m. train from Penn Station to Port Washington

The 6:03 p.m. train from Grand Central Madison to Hempstead

The 6:57 p.m. from Penn Station to Babylon

The 7:04 p.m. train from Grand Central Madison to Huntington

The 7:35 p.m. from Penn Station to Port Washington