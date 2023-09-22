NEW YORK (PIX11) – The MTA is trying to figure out the best way to keep subway platforms cool when it’s hot outside.

The agency invited organizations to propose strategies that will help cool down subway stations.

MTA officials said subway platforms get significantly hotter on days when temperatures reach 90 degrees or more due to train braking, train air conditioning units and limited station ventilation. Subway stations also can’t accommodate conventional air conditioning, according to the agency.

The MTA is particularly looking for low-emission solutions that align with its commitment to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2040.

Cooling systems are installed at the 34th Street-Hudson Yards station, Grand Central station, South Ferry station, Lexington Avenue-63rd Street station, Cortlandt Street station and the stations at 96th, 86th and 72nd streets.

Subway platforms that have fans installed include the Times Square-42nd Street station, Grand Central station, 14th Street-Union Square station, Wall Street station and Bowling Green station.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.