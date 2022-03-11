NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mother Danielle Avissar is used to pushing a stroller around. And now, she’s pushing for something else: a policy change from the MTA.

Children must be taken out of strollers before boarding MTA buses, a policy that’s been in place for decades. Avissar wants officials to take another look at the rule.

“Allow us to use the area for the disabled and elderly, if it’s not in use,” she said. “Relax it and try during off peak hours.”

She spoke at last month’s MTA committee and board meeting.

Interim NYC Transit President Craig Cipriano said they’re taking another look.

“We felt there were some safety implications, mainly they can’t be strapped down. We are going to take a fresh look,” he said.

In Chicago, strollers are allowed on buses without being folded. Some agencies have limited the number that can be aboard.

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said 800 buses will be arriving this year with seats that fold down in the front. All new buses will have that feature; that should allow for flexibility.

Another report is planned for the next board meeting at the end of March.