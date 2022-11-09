NEW YORK (PIX11) — Commuters working “9 to 5” can soon swipe at subway stations with Dolly Parton MetroCards.

The MTA, in partnership with Dolly Records and Sony Music Entertainment, announced the release of 50,000 Dolly-themed MetroCards. They’ll be available for purchase as early as Wednesday.

The cards honor the release of Parton’s album “Dolly Parton – Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection,” which comes out on Nov. 18. They’ll be available on a first come, first serve basis at several Manhattan subway station vending machines. The MTA said the cards will be available at:

34th Street-Penn Station

34th Street- Herald Square

Grand Central – 42nd Street

Times Square – 42nd Street

In the past, the MTA has put out cards in honor of other artists. There were cars honoring Biggie available earlier in 2022. In 2019, Wu-Tang Clan cards were available.