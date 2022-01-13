MTA receives $6 billion chunk of federal aid

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s subways and commuter rails are getting a big chunk of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Sen. Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has received $6.2 billion, part of more than $14.5 billion in overall federal relief aid.

“We are grateful to Senate Majority Leader Schumer, the New York delegation and Governor Hochul for their consistent support of mass transit,” MTA Acting Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement Wednesday.

Schumer said he pushed to have the funds disbursed in a lump sum rather than given out gradually in much smaller amounts, as is customary.

“Our subways, buses and railroads are the secret sauce that keeps the region moving, helping to rebuild New York’s dynamic economy while battling climate change. This funding helps the MTA continue to provide top-tier service and in the near term avoid fare increases,” Lieber said.

The MTA has projected it will have a $1.4 billion budget deficit by 2025, the residual effect of losing more than 90 percent of ridership on subways, trains and buses at the pandemic’s height.

Subway ridership still lags pre-pandemic levels by about 40 percent.

Lieber will appear on the PIX11 Morning News at 8:15 a.m. Thursday to speak about the federal aid. Watch live here.