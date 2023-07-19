NEW YORK (PIX11) — Yellow cab drivers want to be exempt from any new charges from the congestion pricing plan.

The workers held a rally Tuesday in front of the MTA headquarters in Manhattan, where a meeting is scheduled Wednesday to determine the congestion pricing structure.

They claim they already pay the MTA about $15,000 in fees every year.

Erhan Tucel has been driving a cab for 25 years. He’s concerned about the impact added fees would have on him and his family.

“It would cost me thousands of dollars a year when I’m struggling to take home decent pay,” Tuncel said. “It’s not fair.”

B’hairavi Desai is the executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

“What we’re saying to the MTA and governor is don’t pin this on the backs of the workers who have already paid their fair share,” Desai said.

The MTA is also proposing a hike in all modes of transportation. Subway and local bus rides would increase from $2.75 to $2.90 for a single ride. The 30-day unlimited MetroCard will go up from $127 to $132. The fare for express buses will go from $6.75 to $7.00 for a single ride.

There will also be a roughly 4.3% increase for LIRR and Metro-North train rides.

Tolls at bridges and tunnels will go up about 5%.

The cost of congestion pricing and the proposed MTA hikes will be discussed during the Traffic Mobility Review Board meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.