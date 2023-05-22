Larry Hellenberg, of Manhattan, buys a MetroCard at the Union Square subway station, Wednesday, March 25, 2009 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – The MTA is proposing increasing the fare for New York City’s subways and buses to $2.90, a 15-cent increase from the current base price.

Under the MTA proposal, the cost of a seven-day unlimited MetroCard would increase by a dollar to $34. A 30-day unlimited MetroCard would increase by $5 to $132.

If approved, the fare hikes would go into effect no later than Labor Day in September.

Public hearings on the proposals will be held in June. The MTA Board will vote on the proposed increases in July.