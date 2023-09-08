NEW YORK (PIX11) — Construction and service changes are a part of commuting in New York City.

Some riders impacted by a big project on a section of the F line are keeping their neighbors informed and monitoring shuttle services.

Crews are replacing tracks along the F line between 47-50 Street at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, and 36 Street in Queens. The line runs on the E line between Jackson Heights and Rockefeller Center.

The work started two weeks ago.

A shuttle train has been set up to run about every 20 minutes to serve Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, and 63rd-Lexington Avenue. Shuttle buses will travel from Queensbridge to the trains at Queens Plaza.

The shuttle train will not run from midnight to 5 a.m., and free Q-94 shuttle buses will connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St on Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza stations overnights.

This detour has some riders feeling stranded. At the visitor’s center, a map made by a resident is available and volunteers can speak about plans.

The tram also serves Roosevelt Island. Facilities and services on the island are managed by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC). A red bus also travels around the island.

“We need more shuttle trains every 15 minutes. We’d like more line management and a resident-only line for the tram during the construction,” said neighbor Rebecca Benvie.

100 people per car can travel in the tram.

It has expanded operation and both cars make the four-minute trip during rush hour and now at the weekends. It runs from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. and until 3:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

RIOC produced a video to explain travel options.

“We understand the frustration on the part of our residents during the work, which is why we are maximizing the resources that RIOC can provide, highlighting the best ways to get on and off the Island in as little time as possible,” wrote Akeem H. Jamal, Assistant Vice President for Communications & Government Affairs with RIOC.

“A silver lining from this is there is an amazing group of the community getting together. People who live and work here feel they do not have a lot of control,” said Paul Krikler who lives on the island.

The MTA states the project will “improve reliability, mitigate leaks to prevent future corrosion and deterioration, and extend the life of existing infrastructure.”

Transit employees have been stationed on the platforms to answer questions.

Signs are visible outside and inside the locations.

The MTA said outreach will continue throughout the project, which is scheduled to continue into the beginning of 2024.