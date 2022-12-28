NEW YORK (PIX11) — Subway riders could see more service on some lines and a reduced number of rides on others due to current travel trends.

MTA NYC Transit officials proposed “modest service adjustments” that would take effect in June.

Transport Worker’s Union Local 100 is asking them to reconsider any reduction because it could discourage some travel. Richard Davis is Transport Workers Union Local 100 President.

“They say they want to increase ridership. It’s the direct opposite, a contradiction to what the transit authority says. It’s horrible customer service,” said Davis.

NYC Transit plan some strategic reductions to trips on Mondays and Fridays at the end of the morning rush on the nos. 1, 6, 7 and E, F, L and Q lines.

Transit planners estimate a longer wait between 30 seconds and 3 minutes for the specific changes. It impacts less than half a percent of regular service.

The union has suggested it could mean five fewer trains during a rush hour on the L.

Transit officials said they will increase weekend trips on the G, J, and M lines. The A and C lines will see an earlier start for weekday morning rush.

“At moment, our customers are saying we want we can service and we want more bus service. We are delivering on that. For a couple of trains on Monday and Friday, a couple of hours those days, they’re not using the service as much,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey

Subway ridership has remained about 65% to 70% of pre-pandemic numbers, with higher statistics on the weekends. Transit advocates have been pushing for an increase in service to help bring back riders.

Additional service would have to be funded.

The MTA will continue to review ridership trends. Larger changes to service require public hearings.